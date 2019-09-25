Malheur National Forest fire staff continue to monitor conditions to implement, monitor and patrol prescribed fire operations in specifically planned units.
Malheur National Forest prescribed fire operations through the weekend include:
• Blue Mountain Ranger District: In the Soda Bear Burn 8B Unit, up to 311 acres may be burned east of Seneca. Pile burning may occur at various locations across the district if conditions are not conducive to landscape prescribed fire operations.
• Prairie City Ranger District: In the Summit 3 Burn Unit, up to 50 acres of blacklining is planned occur along the 471 road near the southeast corner of Logan Valley Thursday and Friday. If weather conditions are not conducive to blacklining, then pile burning may occur near Short Creek Guard Station and on Sheep Mountain.
• Emigrant Creek Ranger District: No active operations scheduled.
Fall burning will build upon efforts in the spring when the forest safely and successfully accomplished prescribed fire operations on approximately 2,600 acres.
Prescribed burns are designed to both reduce the risk of larger and/or catastrophic wildfires as well to restore overall health of the National Forest System lands.
To ensure public and firefighter safety, roads, trails and areas may need to close temporarily as firefighter operations are taking place. Smoky conditions may also reduce visibility to a level that would require additional temporary closures. During prescribed fire operations, there is potential for impacts to camping and recreational activities. Visitors are advised to plan ahead. For their safety, they should not camp in or near an area of prescribed fire activity.
As dates for individual units are scheduled and conditions are met, announcements will be released and updates will also be posted to Inciweb at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6299 and the Malheur National Forest Facebook page.
With the potential for smoke to settle in certain areas during active operations, the public can monitor the smoke and air quality in the area and across the state by visiting oregonsmoke.blogspot.com.
For more information, contact the Malheur National Forest Supervisor Office at 541-575-3000.
