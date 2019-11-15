Prescribed fire operations will continue as weather permits across the forest.
Blue Mountain Ranger District will be working in the Galena unit 40b and continue monitoring conditions for further ignitions.
Emigrant Creek Ranger District began ignitions on a 200 acre under burn in the Silvies Unit 7 on Wednesday, Nov. 13, and it was expected to be a two-day ignition process. The unit is 3 miles south west of Silvies River crossing off of National Forest System road 31.
Prairie City Ranger District began ignition of hand pile units near Dans Creek area and in the Elk 16 project area, Nov. 13. Fire staff will monitor conditions to possibly begin jackpot burning in the Elk 16 M units starting Thursday and Friday.
For the safety of firefighters and the public, roads and areas of prescribed fire activity will be signed, and Forest Service officials ask that people avoid these areas so as not to interfere with ongoing operations. For safety, roads, trails, and areas may close temporarily as firefighter operations are taking place. Smoky conditions may also reduce visibility to a level that would require additional temporary closures. During prescribed fire operations, there is potential for impacts to camping and hunting. Hunters are advised to plan ahead, for their safety they should not camp in or near an area of prescribed fire activity.
With the potential for smoke to settle in certain areas during active operations, the public can monitor the smoke and air quality in our area and across the state by visiting, http://oregonsmoke.blogspot.com/.
Additional information regarding prescribed burning on the Malheur National Forest is available on InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6299/ or by viewing the Prescribed Fire Activity interactive map at http://arcg.is/2wUZIil.
For further information on the Malheur National Forest, please visit us at www.fs.usda.gov/malheur or call the Supervisor’s Office at 541-575-3000.
