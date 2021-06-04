Malheur National Forest crews continue to plan for prescribed fires.
On Emigrant Creek Ranger District, no burning is planned over the upcoming weekend. The district will assess an additional 200 acres in Silvies 7 to burn next week, June 8-9, once the temperature and relative humidity moderates.
Prairie City Ranger District will consider burning Elk 16 FB (1,000 acres) late next week if conditions allow. They will patrol units Elk 16 C and Qa over the weekend.
Blue Mountain Ranger District has finished ignitions on Galena unit 30 (714 acres) off the Middle Fork of the John Day River. They will assess conditions for Galena units 41 and 40C (1,000 acres total) starting Friday and into the weekend with hand and helicopter ignitions possible if conditions are conducive. Soda Bear and Starr units in the vicinity of Seneca are being evaluated for ignitions over the next two weeks as well.
Additional information about prescribed burning is available at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7426.
For more information, call 541-575-3000.
