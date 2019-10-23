Prescribed fire operations will continue as weather permits across the Malheur National Forest.
Blue Mountain Ranger District will be finishing ignitions this week on hand pile units in the Camp Creek drainage area. Smoke may be visible from County Road18 and Forest Road 36. Ignitions were also completed on 327 acres in Soda Bear 8b unit in Bear Valley. This week crews will begin ignitions in Dad’s Creek, Starr Ridge and Bear Valley. Smoke may be visible from highways 26 and 395 for several days.
Prairie City Ranger District completed ignitions on 1,500 acres in the Summit 3 unit located in the south east corner of Logan Valley. This week crews will be working on jackpot burning in Elk 16 M, south of Forest Road 1410 and west of Forest Road 14, as well as hand pile ignitions on the north end of the district later in the week.
Emigrant Creek Ranger District completed 944 acres in the Jane and Tarzan project areas. This week the crews will begin work on 400 acres in the Green Ant project area near Snow Mountain.
For the safety of firefighters and the public, roads and areas of prescribed fire activity will be signed. Avoid these areas so as not to interfere with ongoing operations. For safety, roads, trails and areas may need to close temporarily as firefighter operations are taking place. Smoky conditions may also reduce visibility to a level that would require additional temporary closures. During prescribed fire operations, there is potential for impacts to camping and hunting. Hunters are advised to plan ahead. For their safety they should not camp in or near an area of prescribed fire activity.
With the potential for smoke to settle in certain areas during active operations, the public can monitor the smoke and air quality in the area and across the state by visiting oregonsmoke.blogspot.com.
Additional information regarding prescribed burning on the Malheur National Forest is available on InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6299/ or by viewing the Prescribed Fire Activity interactive map at http://arcg.is/2wUZIil.
For further information on the Malheur National Forest, visit fs.usda.gov/malheur or call the Supervisor’s Office at 541-575-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.