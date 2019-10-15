Prescribed fire operations will continue as weather permits across the forest.
Blue Mountain Ranger District will begin ignitions Tuesday on hand pile units in the Camp Creek drainage area, according to a press release. Smoke may be visible from County Road 18 and Forest Road 36.
Wednesday, crews will begin ignitions on 327 acres in Soda Bear 8b unit in Bear Valley. District fire staff will continue to monitor conditions to possibly begin ignitions in the Starr project area also in Bear Valley. Crews will continue hand pile ignitions across the district through this week and into next week as conditions and weather permit.
Wednesday, Prairie City Ranger District will begin ignitions on 1,500 acres in the Summit 3 unit located in the south east corner of Logan Valley and possibly some smaller ignitions of roughly 100 acres may occur in the Dads 2b unit and 50 acres in the Elk 16 project area, south of Forest Road 1410 and west of Forest Road 14, with the chance of some hand pile ignitions on the north end of the district later on in the week.
Emigrant Creek Ranger District completed 370 acres in the Tarzan project area as well as 234 acres in the Jane project area last week. This week the crews will monitor units that have already been started and will continue to evaluate conditions before beginning new ignitions. If weather and conditions permit, crews will begin ignitions on Silvies units 7 and 12, along with finishing two units in the Jane project area and possibly moving into Green Ant project area for more pile burning if and when the conditions and weather permit.
For the safety of firefighters and the public, roads and areas of prescribed fire activity will be signed. Avoid these areas so as not to interfere with ongoing operations. For safety, roads, trails and areas may need to close temporarily as firefighter operations are taking place. Smoky conditions may also reduce visibility to a level that would require additional temporary closures.
During prescribed fire operations, there is potential for impacts to camping and hunting. Hunters are advised to plan ahead. For their safety they should not camp in or near an area of prescribed fire activity.
With the potential for smoke to settle in certain areas during active operations, the public can monitor the smoke and air quality in the area and across the state by visiting oregonsmoke.blogspot.com/.
Additional information regarding prescribed burning on the Malheur National Forest is available on InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6299/ or by viewing the Prescribed Fire Activity interactive map at http://arcg.is/2wUZIil.
For more information, visit fs.usda.gov/malheur or call the Supervisor’s Office at 541-575-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.