Prescribed fire operations are planned on local forests.
Fire officials have determined that conditions are within specific parameters, including temperature, relative humidity, and fuel moisture, to start prescribed fire operations, according to a press release.
Prairie City Ranger District will begin ignitions on Summit 5, approximately 200 acres, on Friday, Oct. 16, weather and conditions permitting.
Planned ignitions on the Malheur, Umatilla and Wallowa-Whitman national forests can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/y8we6ntg.
For the safety of firefighters and the public, roads and areas of prescribed fire activity will be signed — avoid these areas so as not to interfere with ongoing operations. For safety, roads, trails and areas may need to close temporarily as firefighter operations are taking place.
Smoky conditions may also reduce visibility to a level that would require additional temporary closures. During prescribed fire operations, there is potential for impacts to camping and hunting. Hunters are advised to plan ahead. For their safety, they shoul dnot camp in or near an area of prescribed fire activity.
With the potential for smoke to settle in certain areas during active operations, the public can monitor the smoke and air quality in our area and across the state by visiting, oregonsmoke.blogspot.com.
Additional information regarding prescribed burning on the Malheur National Forest is available on InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7216/ or by viewing the USFS R6 Tri-Forest Prescribed Fire Projects Map. For further information on the Malheur National Forest, visit fs.usda.gov/malheuror call the Supervisor’s Office at 541-575-3000.
