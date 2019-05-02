Fire officials have determined conditions are right for prescribed fires this weekend.
Emigrant Creek Ranger District fire crews are planning to begin operations on the Marshall Devine units totaling 2,700 acres, Micro unit 5 with 18 acres and Trout unit 9 with 27 acres, this weekend. Plans call for moving to Driveway that consists of four units — 14, 17, 28, and 26 — totaling 99 acres within the coming week and George unit 103 totaling 2,000 acres after. Activity will continue through the weekend and into coming weeks depending on weather, conditions and if objectives are being met.
Prairie City and Blue Mountain Ranger Districts are continuing to monitor conditions to begin spring prescribed fire activity.
For the safety of firefighters and the public, roads and areas of prescribed fire activity will be signed. Avoid these areas so as not to interfere with ongoing operations. Roads, trails and areas may need to close temporarily as firefighter operations are taking place. Smoky conditions may also reduce visibility to a level that would require additional temporary closures.
All prescribed burn activity is weather and condition dependent.
With the potential for smoke to settle in certain areas during active operations, the public can monitor the smoke and air quality in the area and across the state by visiting, oregonsmoke.blogspot.com.
Additional information regarding prescribed burning on the Malheur National Forest is available on InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6299/ or by viewing the Prescribed Fire Activity interactive map at http://arcg.is/2wUZIil.
For more information on the Malheur National Forest, visit fs.usda.gov/malheur or call the supervisor’s office at 541-575-3000.
