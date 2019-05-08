Malheur National Forest officials are planning prescribed burns.
Starting Wednesday, Prairie City Ranger District will begin ignitions on Elk 16 Hb. Full ignition for the 330-acre unit is scheduled for Friday, May 10. Smoke may be visible from forest roads 16 and 1420 for several days. Signs will be posted along Forest Road 1420 for public safety. Use caution while traveling in the area.
This week, Emigrant Creek Ranger District fire crews are continuing operations on the Marshall Devine units totaling 2700 acres; Micro unit 5 with 18 acres; and Trout unit 9 with 27 acres. The plan is to move to Driveway that consists of four units — 14, 17, 28, and 26 — totaling 99 acres within the coming week and George unit 103 totaling 2000 acres after. Activity will continue depending on weather, conditions and if objectives are being met.
Blue Mountain Ranger District continuing to monitor conditions to begin spring prescribed fire activity.
For the safety of firefighters and the public, roads and areas of prescribed fire activity will be signed. Avoid these areas so as not to interfere with ongoing operations.
With the potential for smoke to settle in certain areas during active operations, the public can monitor the smoke and air quality in the area and across the state by visiting oregonsmoke.blogspot.com.
Additional information regarding prescribed burning on the Malheur National Forest is available on InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6299/ or by viewing the Prescribed Fire Activity interactive map at http://arcg.is/2wUZIil.
For further information on the Malheur National Forest, visit fs.usda.gov/malheur or call the supervisor’s office at 541-575-3000.
