Malheur National Forest crews continue to plan for prescribed fires.
Emigrant Creek Ranger District fire crews were tentatively scheduled to begin ignitions on 200 acres in Silvies 7 Tuesday. Silvies 7 is south of Forest Road 31.
Prairie City Ranger District crews continue to monitor for smoke and hot spots on Elk 16 units C and Qa. Crews are beginning prep work on Unit FB. There is not set date for ignitions on this unit.
Blue Mountain Ranger District crews will continue to patrol Galena 30 and Murderers Creek 6 this week.
Additional information about prescribed burning is available at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7426.
For more information, call 541-575-3000.
