Prescribed fires are planned on the Malheur National Forest.
• Emigrant Creek Ranger District fire crews are planned to begin operations May 4 on Marshall Devine Unit B, approximately 800 acres. This unit is on the east side of Highway 395, beginning near Joaquin Miller campground and ending near Idlewild Snow Park/Campground. Fire activity will be visible along the highway. Visitors to the area are advised to be prepared for fire vehicles and smoke in the area.
• Prairie City and Blue Mountain Ranger Districts are continuing to monitor conditions to begin spring prescribed fire activity.
Additional information regarding prescribed burning on the Malheur National Forest is available on InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7426.
For further information on the Malheur National Forest, visit fs.usda.gov/malheur or call the Supervisor’s Office at 541-575-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.