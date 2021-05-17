Prescribed fires are planned on the Malheur National Forest.
Emigrant Creek Ranger District fire crews successfully completed Silvies 12, approximately 800 acres, according to a press release. Crews were tentatively planning to begin ignitions on Silvies 7, 500 acres, early this week. Silvies 7 is south of Forest Road 31.
Prairie City Ranger District fire crews successfully completed 250 acres on Elk 16 C, with approximately 50 acres to complete this week. The unit is located east of Forest Road 16 and Forest Road 1675 and west of the North Fork of the Malheur River. Crews will tentatively begin ignitions on Elk 16 unit QA, 100 acres, the week of May 24.
Blue Mountain Ranger fire crews completed ignitions on 1,600 acres on Murderers Creek 6 and will continue monitoring through the week. The unit is off the South Fork of Murderers Creek and adjacent to John Young Meadows. Crews are considering ignitions on Galena 30, 41, 40c and Soda Bear 4a for later in this week or early the week of May 24.
Additional information is available on InciWeb athttps://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7426. For more information, call 541-575-3000.
