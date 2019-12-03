‘Tis the season to embrace family and friends and fill up with cheer, but crimes still occur during the most wonderful time of the year.
The holidays provide people with some of the best shopping deals, but with the increase of sales comes a rise in theft, according to officers at the John Day Police Department.
One reason thefts rise is how easy it is this time of year. People leaving doors to their homes and cars unlocked, going Christmas shopping and leaving gifts in the car or leaving loose items unguarded in the back of a truck is giving a thief the perfect opportunity to steal.
“We have been trying to crack down on theft by trying to change up the hours that we are on patrol or try to have conversations with residents and business owners about getting a better camera system,” said JDPD Officer Sam Stinnett. “If the quality in the video is so low and all that I can tell you is ‘Yeah, that’s a human’ and there are no defining characteristics, then that doesn’t really help.”
Sgt. Scott Moore added that business owners should at least have a visible camera so, when people are scoping the place to see if it’s an easy target, thieves would be deterred by the sight of a camera.
Stolen goods are usually sold or given away so drug users can purchase methamphetamine, the most common drug used locally, according to Moore.
Make sure to keep doors to a house or car locked to avoid being an easy victim of theft.
“For years around here, people were able to leave their keys in their car and things didn’t happen, but with the drug abuse problem with meth and other drugs becoming prominent, drug users don’t tend to have jobs, and stealing is a way of supporting their habit,” Moore said.
The holidays also bring families together after extended amounts of time, but such reunions can also cause disputes.
“Domestic abuse goes on the rise because family members get together that often don’t be together very long, and add alcohol use and tempers tend to flare,” said Moore. “On top of that, you have the colder weather so you’re stuck inside, and cabin fever starts to kick in for some.”
Altercations within the family can be tough to avoid, but JDPD will do their job to keep people safe.
“If you see a confrontation coming, just be the bigger person and avoid it,” Moore said. “It’s easier said than done, I understand that, but the worst thing that happens is somebody goes to jail with charges against them.”
With all of the celebrations going on as the year concludes, it is important to avoid driving under the influence, even if driving for a couple of blocks. Be sure to have a designated driver or use alternatives such as the People Mover to get home safely, Stinnett said.
