Fourth Street repairs, Hill Family Park, Charolais Heights intersection and Government Entry Road are among priorities for the John Day City Council.
John Day City Manager Nick Green said during a study session Jan. 19 that there are more projects than money, which means the city will have to consider which projects to prioritize and which to put on hold.
“My bigger concerns are the projects that are partially funded, where if we shift and miss our deadline without an extension to the (funding) agreement, we’re going to lose the money,” Green said.
Fourteen street projects were organized into two tiers in the Jan. 26 council agenda with tier-one projects having contracts issued, deadlines and funding committed. Tier-two projects were capital improvements with design and incomplete funding, or right-of-way acquisitions.
The Charolais Heights intersection project has $100,000 in funding committed from the Oregon Department of Transportation’s Small City Allotment grant. The project would need to be substantially completed by July 31 so the city could apply for the next round of SCA funding in the summer.
The city would need an additional $220,000 dollars to safely proceed with the project, according to Green. However, because the city does not have the funds to proceed, the city council talked about alternatives to pursue, such as asking ODOT if the SCA funds could be used elsewhere so the $100,000 is not lost.
On Jan. 26, Green presented an alternative to phase the Charolais Heights intersection project into two phases so the SCA funds could still be used, while beginning to address some of the issues at the intersection. The $100,000 would be used on phase one, which includes utility relocations, repaving and reconstructing Davis Creek Road, tearing out a section of asphalt left of Davis Creek Road and re-rocking around a failing storm drain.
Green said the second phase would improve the approaches, change the elevation grade across the whole intersection and smooth out the turn and the rise.
“With the Fourth Street repairs looming, we can’t do both, but I think this is one way we can get half of the project done,” Green said.
The city council agreed with the phased approach and motioned to pursue the two-phased plan.
The Hill Family Park has $366,840 in funding committed to the project. The focus is to complete the bridge procurement and construction and then use the money leftover for additional developments at the park, according to Green.
The goal is to award the bridge project in March. Once the contract is signed and the cost of the bridge is subtracted, the city will have a better idea on what to emphasize.
The city talked about the importance of having another study session with the county to see if they can help with the road projects, especially since the Fourth Street still needs an estimated $330,000 to complete.
“Let’s go through these projects, and let’s discuss the benefits to the county and the benefits to the city,” Councilor Elliot Sky said.
Green said on Jan. 26 that a letter was sent to the county to try and plan a future study session to talk about street improvements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.