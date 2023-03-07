Officers from the Oregon State Police and Grant County Sheriff’s Office stopped a Forest Service truck on Highway 26 west of Prairie City and took Hal Andrew Davis III into custody on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.
Grant County Sheriff’s Office/Contributed Photo, File
CANYON CITY — A Powder Valley Correctional Institution inmate who absconded with a government vehicle while on a work crew detail for the U.S. Forest Service in Grant County pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree escape and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in Grant County Circuit Court on Monday, March 6. Both charges are Class C felonies.
Hal Andrew Davis III, 22, was part of a crew building a fence in the Dans Creek area east of Prairie City on Oct. 12. Davis went back to a vehicle parking area for fencing material and then left the area in a Forest Service pickup truck that had been left unattended with the keys in the ignition, according to information the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon Department of Corrections made available following Davis’ apprehension.
Davis left in the truck at approximately 1:20 p.m. and was intercepted by Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley on Highway 26 near milepost 173 as he was headed west toward John Day. Davis was taken into custody without incident at 1:33 p.m. by Oregon State Police Recruit Trooper Parker James and Grant County Sheriff’s Deputy Dan Komning.
Sheriff McKinley and Grant County Emergency Manager Eric Bush assisted at the scene.
Davis entered Department of Corrections custody on March 24, 2022, from Lane County on charges of coercion, unauthorized use of a vehicle and eluding a police officer. His earliest release date was scheduled for April 17, 2024.
Davis was given a 30 month sentence that will run concurrent with the time he’s serving for past convictions. Davis will remain eligible for work-release programs similar to the program he was participating in at the time of his brief escape, according to court documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.