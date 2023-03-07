Forest Service vehicle

Officers from the Oregon State Police and Grant County Sheriff’s Office stopped a Forest Service truck on Highway 26 west of Prairie City and took Hal Andrew Davis III into custody on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. 

 Grant County Sheriff’s Office/Contributed Photo, File

CANYON CITY — A Powder Valley Correctional Institution inmate who absconded with a government vehicle while on a work crew detail for the U.S. Forest Service in Grant County pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree escape and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in Grant County Circuit Court on Monday, March 6. Both charges are Class C felonies.

Hal Andrew Davis III, 22, was part of a crew building a fence in the Dans Creek area east of Prairie City on Oct. 12. Davis went back to a vehicle parking area for fencing material and then left the area in a Forest Service pickup truck that had been left unattended with the keys in the ignition, according to information the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon Department of Corrections made available following Davis’ apprehension.

Tags

Reporter

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219-6266

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.