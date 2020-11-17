Community Connection is seeking first-time veteran homebuyers in Baker, Grant, Union, and Wallowa counties for the Veteran’s Down Payment Assistance Loan Program, funded by Oregon Housing and Community Services. The program can pay up to $15,000 in down payment and closing costs. For more information about eligibility, call Debbie or Susy at 541-963-3186 or visit ccno.org.

