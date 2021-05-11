Grant County officials working on a grant to acquire hotels to turn into housing facilities for people impacted by wildfires, COVID-19, and those released from incarceration as they enter back into society will hold public sessions on Zoom Friday at noon and 6 p.m.
The goal of a transitional living arrangement is to provide a safe, stable living environment away from negative influences where new, healthy living habits can be nurtured and developed, organizer Rhiannon Bauman said.
“Such residences can also provide the onsite support and tools needed to cultivate new relationships, find work and gradually reintegrate with families, friends and community,” she said.
The login information for the noon session is:
Meeting ID: 838 7956 0118
Passcode: 605095
And the login information for the 6 p.m. session is:
Meeting ID: 876 8755 2477
Passcode: 531537
