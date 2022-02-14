JOHN DAY — The city of John Day is moving ahead on several initiatives aimed at sprucing up the downtown business district and strengthening the connection between downtown and the Kam Wah Chung State Heritage Site.
In November, the City Council approved the sale of Gleason Park on North Canton Street to the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department for $222,000. The department plans to expand the Kam Wah Chung State Heritage Site on the 3-acre park property and add a number of improvements, a $4.5 million project that will include a new interpretive center highlighting the history of Chinese immigrants who flocked to John Day during the city’s days as a mining boomtown.
The Kam Wah Chung expansion is expected to provide a significant boost to tourism, and city leaders want to take advantage of those extra visitors by making it easier and more inviting for them to explore John Day – and spend money at local businesses – during their stay.
In connection with that project, the city received a $1 million state grant for infrastructure improvements.
At the Feb. 8 City Council meeting, City Manager Nick Green outlined a detailed proposal for how to spend that money:
• $500,000 would go to sidewalk improvements, parking, signage and wayfinding markers along Canton and Main streets.
• $250,000 would be used for landscaping and site beautification.
• $200,000 would be spent on aesthetic improvements to Main Street businesses, which could include fresh paint, new signs, exterior lighting, façade enhancements, awnings, streetlight upgrades and murals. The city is preparing to apply for an Oregon Main Street grant worth up to $200,000; if approved, it could double the value of the city’s investment.
• $50,000 would go toward the cost of demolishing Gleason Pool and compacting the soil on the site. (The city set aside $22,000 from the sale of Gleason Park to cover the remainder of the estimated demolition cost; the other $200,000 from the sale will go toward the cost of the proposed aquatic center at the Seventh Street Sports Complex.)
“We’ll be able to stretch the value of the sidewalk improvements by doing the project concurrent with the 97 curb ramps that (the Oregon Department of Transportation) is replacing,” Green told the Eagle in an email.
“It will likely push us into 2023/2024, but we’ll still have them completed before the new (Kam Wah Chung) facility is operational.”
Meanwhile, the John Day Community Development Committee is gathering comment on several related issues through an online survey that went out to local merchants and other stakeholder groups, including members of the Friends of Kam Wah Chung and leadership of the Blue Mountain Hospital District.
Among other things, the survey asks how the Pit Stop should be developed. The city-owned lot at the northwest corner of Canton and Main, the site of a former car dealership, already has a small building housing public restrooms.
Other uses under consideration for the property include parking, lockers where bicyclists and motorcyclists could store their belongings while walking around town, a public gathering space with picnic tables and firepits, and vendor stalls for selling food, beverages or retail goods.
The survey presents three options for using the rest of the space: parking only; parking in the back half with a public gathering space in front; or parking in the back with a public gathering space and vendor stalls along Main Street.
The second survey question gauges attitudes about oversize vehicle parking on Main Street. Is it a problem? If so, could it be solved with measures such as “No Oversize Parking” signs and signs pointing the way to off-street parking areas? Should the city look for space to build one or more parking lots for oversize vehicles?
Finally, in connection with potential improvements to Main Street businesses, the survey asks if people would be interested in working with a city-provided consultant on design services.
The results of the survey, along with Green’s spending proposal, will be presented at the next meeting of the City Council, scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, at the John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.