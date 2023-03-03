CANYON CITY — The Grant County commissioners have begun a process, the creation of a Grant County Road Service District, they say would steer an extra quarter-million dollars annually into the general fund.
At the Wednesday, March 1, meeting of the Grant Coun ty Court, the commissioners voted unanimously to have a public hearing on April 5 on the creation of a new Grant County Road Service District. After that, the plan may go to the voters, said Grant County Judge Scott Myers.
“I think our voters would support it,” Myers said. “It’s not a new tax. It’s just a different way for us to receive federal money.”
The federal money is received as payments in lieu of taxes, or PILT funding. Oregon counties have received the payments for the past three decades to replace funds counties had received in the past from logging on federal land after timber harvesting became more heavily regulated in the 1990s.
Much of the land in Grant County — 63% — is federal land. Because counties are not able to charge property taxes on federal lands, PILT funding is provided to help finance services such as law enforcement, road maintenance, fire protection, solid waste disposal and environmental compliance.
"It's general fund dollars, so there are no restrictions for their use," Myers said.
The new ability for counties in Oregon to capture more PILT funds was made possible by the passage of House Bill 2174 in the Legislature in 2021. Brian Worley, county road program director at the Association of Oregon Counties, said HB 2174 allows a separate payment from the U.S. Forest Service under the Secure Rural Schools Act to not count against a county's PILT funding. The legislation was created in partnership between the AOC and Rep. Mark Owens (R-Crane), Worley said.
“What HB 2174 did was give counties an opportunity to transfer SRS to an independent road district, so that those funds wouldn’t count against a maximum PILT payment."
If the county had a road service district in place last year, Myers said, it would have received about $900,000 in federal PILT funding into its general fund, or $250,000 more than the $650,000 it did receive.
“I think most people pay their taxes every year to the feds, and so this is similar to getting a tax deduction,” Worley said. “So you’re not counting the SRS money as part of your taxable income, so then you get a larger tax refund. The tax refund represents PILT, and the deduction represents SRS.”
Worley said if every county created a road district toward the capture of a maximum PILT payment, it would result in an extra $22 million to Oregon’s counties.
"The way PILT is calculated is based off of other federal moneys received to the county, so if SRS is put into an independent road district, it won’t count against the PILT formula,” he said.
Commissioner Jim Hamsher said he believes the extra money could help ease the strain on the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, which needs more patrol deputies since the shutdown of the John Day Police Department in 2021.
“I would hope that this would really help with the law enforcement issue," Hamsher said. “That would be enough to hire 2.5 more employees and help with staffing over there.”
