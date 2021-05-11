A new electric vehicle charging station in John Day is available for travelers this year.
The Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative opened a charging station for public use in John Day in March. The charging station on South Canyon Boulevard near the fire department still requires pavement work to be finished, but the site is fully operational and available to use.
Charlie Tracy, OTEC’s director of engineering, spearheads their electric vehicle program and said they are starting to see the market around electric vehicles improve in recent years. He said they noticed the trend two years ago as technology progressed.
“We started to see that technology become viable around electric vehicles so we started to research on what we can do with EVs,” Tracy said.
Tracy said, when conversations around proposed cap and trade legislation started, OTEC researched how the advancement of technology would play into the issues on climate change and the cost of transportation.
“Grant County is heavily dependent on transportation to have a strong economy,” Tracy said. “We were seeing that we were in kind of a blank spot in the landscape. If you wanted to charge a vehicle in our region, there really wasn’t anything available in terms of high-speed charging.”
The lack of charging stations also created a concern for OTEC because the market share was low for EVs as the economy for his region became more dependent on tourist dollars.
“We certainly didn’t want to give travelers a reason to avoid our region by not having charging stations,” Tracy said. “That was a reason why we thought it was important to get involved. As an energy provider, we had a role to play in making sure that the market was met.”
OTEC worked with the city of John Day in choosing a location for the charging station. Tracy said it takes 51 minutes to charge an EV on average, so OTEC wanted to work with cities to install a station that would bring people into the community.
The station in John Day is within walking distance of Main Street businesses and restaurants. They applied the same method when they installed the charging station at the chamber of commerce office in Burns.
Tracy said they saw about seven charges last month at the station in John Day, but they are anticipating to see more as summer begins and COVID-19’s impact on life hopefully declines.
“The station at John Day is fairly new so it’ll take a little while to see how many people the station is really pulling in,” Tracy said. “I’m optimistic that, as we get out of the pandemic, we will see more recharging.”
The station in John Day is designed with enough capacity to add up to three additional stations if usage goes up, according to Tracy. There is also a Tesla charging station available at the Grant County Chamber of Commerce’s office.
“Our vision doesn’t necessarily include OTEC being the prime commercial charging network in the area,” Tracy said.
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality’s Oregon Clean Fuels Program helped fund the charging stations and the electricity
“It’s not all member dollars, and we’re not raising rates to put these in,” Tracy said. “We are using all available funding sources for the charging stations.”
Tracy said, along with the money that can be saved by using an EV, there are also environmental benefits as well with OTEC’s power supply.
“OTEC’s power supply is an almost entirely carbon-free energy source,” Tracy said. “From a perspective of climate change, it’s locally generated power, it’s 95% carbon free and electric vehicles have a lot to offer.”
