The southern zone of the Malheur National Forest has implemented public use restrictions, limiting campfires and chain saw use.
On Friday, the southern Emigrant Creek Ranger District listed fire danger as high and moved to an Industrial Fire Precaution Level of II, according to a press release. The north zone, Blue Mountain and Prairie City ranger districts, listed fire danger as moderate.
High fire danger means fires can start easily from most causes and small fuels will ignite readily.
Under IFPL II, power saws (except at loading sites), cable yarding and welding or cutting of metal are only allowed between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. It does not regulate any recreational or firewood cutting activities.
On Saturday, the south zone will implement Phase B of public use restrictions, prohibiting:
1. Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, charcoal briquette or stove fire, except within a developed recreation site, listed on the Malheur National Forest website.
2. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.
3. Operating a chainsaw between the hours of 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saw operators are required to have a shovel (8 inches wide, 26 inches in length), and fire extinguisher (minimum ABC 8 oz.) in their possession. A one-hour fire watch is required after saw operations cease. Generators are allowed when located in a location cleared of flammable material in an area at least 10 feet in diameter and with an approved spark arrestor.
4. Operating or using any internal or external combustion engine without a spark arresting device properly installed, maintained and in effective working order.
5. Possessing or using a vehicle off National Forest System roads, except when parking in an area devoid of vegetation within 10 feet of the roadway.
On the north zone of the forest, the IFPL is I. Moderate fire danger means fires can start from most accidental causes, but the number of fire starts is usually pretty low.
Campfires are allowed only in fire pits surrounded by dirt, rock or commercial rings and in areas not conducive to rapid fire spread, at a minimum clear of all flammable material within a radius of 3 feet from the edge of the pit and free of overhanging material. Use existing pits wherever possible.
Campfires must be attended at all times, and completely extinguished prior to leaving. Persons with campfires are required to have a tool that can serve as a shovel and one gallon of water in their possession.
On the north zone of the forest, wood cutting is still permitted all day with a one-hour fire watch after cutting.
For more information, call 541-575-3000.
