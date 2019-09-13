Fire officials on the Emigrant Creek Ranger District have announced the fire danger rating is now moderate and all public use restrictions pertaining to recreational chainsaw use, smoking and off-road travel have been lifted.
The Industrial Fire Precaution has lowered to level 1. This reduction is the same as the changes announced on Blue Mountain and Prairie City Ranger District earlier this week.
A one-hour fire watch is always required after saw operations cease. Saw operators are required to have a shovel (8 inches wide, 26 inches in length), and fire extinguisher (minimum AB 8 oz.) in their possession.
Campfires should be in fire pits surrounded by dirt, rock or commercial rings, and in areas not conducive to rapid fire spread. Campfires should have a minimum clearance of a 3 feet from the edge of the fire pit. Use existing pits wherever possible. Campfires must be attended at all times, and completely extinguished prior to leaving.
Persons with campfires should have a tool such as a shovel and 1 gallon of water in their possession. The shovel and water can be used to extinguish the fire before leaving your campsite. Use the “drown, stir, feel” method to ensure your campfire is completely extinguished before leaving.
Campfires in designated wilderness areas should be located so minimal disturbance is necessary and to prevent fire spread. Naturally cleared areas, previously used sites, and areas where vegetation is non-flammable (green grass) are examples. Use of a folding shovel when backpacking will aid you in completely extinguishing your campfire.
Check with local Bureau of Land Management and Oregon Department of Forestry offices for public use restrictions in effect on lands managed by these agencies.
For more information, call 541-575-3000, or visit fs.usda.gov/malheur.
