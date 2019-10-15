Jacob Putney is the new Oregon State University Forestry and Natural Resources Extension agent in Baker and Grant counties.
Putney, who is based in Baker City, succeeds Bob Parker, who retired in December, according to a press release.
As the Extension forester for Baker and Grant counties, Putney’s focus areas include forest health, silviculture, private forest land management, reforestation, invasive species, wildfire, biomass and bioenergy, water resources, forest productivity, forest restoration, collaborative conservation and outdoor recreation. He will also coordinate Master Woodland Manager volunteers in the two counties.
Putney, a member of the Society of American Foresters, is responsible for planning, developing, delivering and evaluating a variety of educational programs. He will hold classes, workshops, short courses, seminars, field tours and webinars. He will serve as a resource for woodland owners, homeowners who live on the edges of forests and professional natural resource managers such as foresters and forest workers.
Putney, an OSU alumnus, will collaborate with conservation groups and watershed councils, policymakers, forest products firms, tribes, youth and economic development officials. He will conduct applied research in cooperation with his OSU colleagues and state and federal agencies.
As a youth in his hometown of Canby, Putney spent a lot of time in the woods. He has fond memories of fishing with his grandfather and cutting firewood with his father. He became interested in Extension while working as an undergraduate for Steve Fitzgerald, professor and Extension specialist and director of College of Forestry Research Forests.
“I have a passion for learning and contributing to the field of forestry,” Putney said. “I have a strong desire to help those who are genuinely interested in learning, and working with researchers, professionals, and woodland owners to develop approaches/solutions to key issues.”
He holds two degrees from OSU, a bachelor’s in forest management and a recently completed master’s in sustainable forest management. At OSU, he served as the lead author on several research reports involving Douglas-fir. He also published two articles in Western Forester, a publication of the Society of American Foresters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.