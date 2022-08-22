MT. VERNON — Veterans Day is more than two months away. But on Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Grant County Piecemakers’ quilt giveaway at Clyde Holliday State Recreation Site, it seemed the holiday had already arrived.
Gathering to celebrate the service and sacrifice of local military veterans, some 115 people dined on burgers, brownies and watermelon. And they witnessed the Piecemakers’ presentation of quilts — all of which were designed, pieced, quilted and bound by the group’s members — to men and women who have answered their nation’s call.
“It’s important to honor and recognize our veterans,” said Karen Hinton, the Piecemakers’ president, in her opening remarks. “They’re our heroes and they need to know that. Our respect and admiration for our veterans are what keep us going.”
Before the giveaway, Laura Kuffler of the American Warriors Veterans Association presented a $220 check to the Piecemakers. Hinton and her associates then awarded quilts to 26 recipients, who included:
• Richie Colbert, a Vietnam veteran who spent 20 years in the Air Force.
• Kit Kern, another Vietnam veteran, who served with the 3rd Marine Amphibious Force between 1969 and 1972.
• Ronda Metler, a 12-year Navy veteran. Like her father, who also served in the Navy, she worked as a Morse code operator.
• Jerry Thomason, a paratrooper with the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division who served between 1982 and 2002.
Several recipients took the microphone to express their gratitude. “Thanks for this exquisitely crafted quilt — a real piece of Grant County Americana,” said Tom McAuslan, who served in the Navy between 1973 and 1978.
“It’s a privilege and honor to receive this quilt,” seconded Mark Naber, whose Army service stretched from 1973 to 1976. “Thank you to the Piecemakers.”
Further summarizing recipients’ sentiments was Army veteran Don Mooney: “I want to thank everyone who did this fine work. I will never forget it.”
The Piecemakers held their first quilt giveaway in 2018 and, with the exception of a one-year COVID hiatus in 2020, have done so every year since. Recipients are selected by a random drawing of names submitted by local veterans’ families and friends.
The giveaway is held in conjunction with the national Quilts of Valor program. Since 2003, activists associated with Quilts of Valor have presented 300,000 quilts — all made by volunteers who donate their talent, time and money — to American military veterans.
The event’s sponsors were the Grant County Veteran Services Office, American Legion Post 106, Chester’s Market, Gardner Enterprises, Bare Bones Outback Smoke Shop, AAA Thunderbolt, Prospector Ice, Juniper Arts Council and Clyde Holliday State Recreation Site.
The Grant County Piecemakers are led by Hinton, Vice President Ersela Dehiya and Secretary Cheri Bellmore. In addition to the summer quilt giveaway, the group organizes and hosts an annual quilt show at Trowbridge Pavilion.
To join, donate to or inquire further about the Grant County Piecemakers, call 541-620-0120 or email gcpiecemakers@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.