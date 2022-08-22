MT. VERNON — Veterans Day is more than two months away. But on Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Grant County Piecemakers’ quilt giveaway at Clyde Holliday State Recreation Site, it seemed the holiday had already arrived.

Gathering to celebrate the service and sacrifice of local military veterans, some 115 people dined on burgers, brownies and watermelon. And they witnessed the Piecemakers’ presentation of quilts — all of which were designed, pieced, quilted and bound by the group’s members — to men and women who have answered their nation’s call.

