John Day City Hall
John Day City Hall is shown on Friday, May 20, 2022. The city is looking into a partnership with Burns and Lakeview that would allow the three communities to share resources in an effort to cut costs.

JOHN DAY — A formal agreement is being drawn up to create a partnership between John Day, Burns and Lakeview to allow the three communities to share staffing, capital equipment, software, consulting and professional services.

The agreement, which still needs to be approved by all three cities, should be ready for review within 90 days, Interim City Manager Corum Ketchum said during the Oct. 11 session of the John Day City Council.

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219_6266

