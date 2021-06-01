The John Day-Snake Resource Advisory Council Planning Subcommittee will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, via Zoom. A complete agenda can be found at https://www.blm.gov/get-involved/resource-advisory-council/near-you/oregon-washington/john-day-rac. A 30-minute public comment period will be offered at 7:40 p.m. For meeting links and other information, contact Larisa Bogardus, 541-219-6863 or lbogardus@blm.gov.
RAC planning committee to meet June 9
