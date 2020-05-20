The race to determine the next circuit court judge for Grant and Harney counties will likely move on to the November election after no candidates received 50% of the vote in the primary.
According to the final unofficial results Wednesday morning, John Day attorney Rob Raschio received 46.8% of the votes for the 24th District, followed by Grant County District Attorney Jim Carpenter with 32.6% and Burns attorney John Lamborn with 20.3%. Write-in candidates received 0.25%.
"I look forward to going down there (to Harney County) and spending a lot more time here in Grant County as the restrictions are being lifted and as we move toward a November election," Raschio said.
Jim Carpenter said he expected the contest to move into the general election in November.
"It's always unlikely that one will get 50-plus-1% of the vote. And so my objective has always been to get through May, and look forward to November," he said.
Grant County Clerk Brenda Percy said Wednesday there are 12 ballots with challenged signatures, 20 ballots with no signatures and one ballot she is aware of coming from another county. She said ballots with signature problems can be corrected until June 2.
"The election must be certified within 20 days after the election so until then the results are unofficial, but I do not expect any of the unofficial results to change," she said.
The 24th District covers Grant and Harney counties.
In Grant County, Raschio received 52.2%, followed by Carpenter with 38.5% and Lamborn with 9%.
In Harney County, Raschio received 41.9%, followed by Lamborn with 30.6% and Carpenter with 27.2%.
In uncontested Grant County races, incumbents were reelected: County Assessor David Thunell received 98.6% of the vote, County Commissioner Jim Hamsher received 92.1% and County Surveyor Michael Springer received 99%.
