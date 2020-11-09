Defense Attorney Rob Raschio will be Grant County’s next circuit court judge.
Raschio expressed appreciation as voters in Grant and Harney counties elected him to be the next judge of the 24th District.
Raschio received 5,097 of 8,108 votes as of Nov. 6, according to the secretary of state’s website.
“I feel a lot of gratitude for all the people that supported me throughout this process and all the people who, over time, decided to change their vote and vote for me,” Raschio said. “It was a strong victory, and I’m really grateful to to everybody who voted for me and for all the people of Grant and Harney counties.”
Raschio said the campaign gave him a chance to get out and meet many people the two counties.
He heard about the concerns people have regarding the court system and how it works in the eyes of regular people.
“It’s important to think about those things because, as lawyers, we can tend to get into our own echo chamber, and it’s important to know how people feel about the criminal justice system,” Raschio said. “... Having the election extended to November enhanced my opportunity to get to know people better.”
With the victory, Raschio said he the feels the weight of responsibility placed on him, but said he will do the very best he can for the communities in both counties as he prepares to take the bench in January.
Raschio said the people who work within the court system are committed to making it work well for the people of Grant and Harney counties.
“I personally am humbled by the large majority of people who voted for me ,and I know they have high expectations for me and will be paying attention to the work that I do, and I’m going to work to earn their vote everyday,” Raschio said.
Raschio will be sworn in on Jan. 4.
