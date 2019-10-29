Rebekah Rand of Canyon City received the Oregon Health Authority’s EMS Administrator of the Year Award on Sept. 27 in Salem.
Rand is Emergency Management Services and Hospital Emergency Preparedness Program director for the Blue Mountain Hospital District in John Day.
She was first hired as a full-time paramedic for the district in 2011, then stepped up as interim EMS director in November 2016, in addition to her paramedic responsibilities.
Rand took on her most recent titles in February 2017.
A press release at the Blue Mountain Hospital website states that Rand increased the morale for the volunteer responders and brought all levels of responders together as a strong team.
“She made it her top priority to re-establish a strong rapport with Grant County’s volunteer EMTs, bringing the majority of them back into service for their communities,” the statement reads. “In addition, she has worked diligently to incorporate local fire departments into the EMS medical response system by offering BMHD sponsored (emergency medical response) trainings to all areas of Grant County.”
“From upgrading ambulance equipment to her staunch support of Grant County’s EMS volunteers, her tireless work to provide excellent emergency care to those visiting and living in this sparsely populated county is to be commended,” the statement read.
Rand said she found out after receiving the award that many people had contributed to her nomination for the award.
“I am humbled and in awe that so many think I am deserving of this award,” she said, adding others were involved in the successes over the last three years.
“So many talented and smart people have been a part of this journey, and I cannot thank each one of you enough for your wisdom, guidance, and mentorship that has made me into the person I am today,” she said. “I would not be who I am without the amazing support system I have; and my number one supporter is, as always, my husband Damon.”
