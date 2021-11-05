Red Cross seeks donors for John Day blood drive Nov 5, 2021 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JOHN DAY — The American Red Cross is planning a two-day blood drive in John Day this month.The drive will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 944 E. Main St.There are two ways to schedule an appointment: Call 800-733-2767 or go to RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code JOHNDAYCOMMUNITY. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Red Cross John Day Advertising Blood Donor Sponsor Code Appointment Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section Rudy Giuliani challenged under oath on his election lies Prosecutors lay out case against former Raiders player 'He did not cooperate': January 6 committee chairman on former Trump official Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesVale man dies in Malheur County crashTwo indicted on felony charges related to illegal marijuana operationGrant County man dies from COVID-19Cops and Courts: Nov. 3, 2021Jack E. HowardGrant County Conservatives speak outPhillip Michael HatcherRobert G. CoombsGlenn Gary PryseAquatics center goes to John Day Planning Commission Images Videos Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline News Start your day with the top headlines Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists Get breaking news! Download the App
