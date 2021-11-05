JOHN DAY — The American Red Cross is planning a two-day blood drive in John Day this month.

The drive will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 944 E. Main St.

There are two ways to schedule an appointment: Call 800-733-2767 or go to RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code JOHNDAYCOMMUNITY.

