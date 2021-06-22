The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for abundant lightning, which is in effect from 1-11 p.m. Tuesday.
The watch covers the Southern Blue Mountains and Strawberry Mountains as well as the Wallowa District.
Numerous lightning starts will be possible because of the potential for isolated to scattered storms after a period of hot and dry conditions. Sweltering temperatures and critical humidity conditions will follow.
Strong wind gusts of 25 to 45 mph are possible, with higher gusts in strong to severe thunderstorms.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly.
A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
