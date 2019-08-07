The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning in effect from noon Wednesday to 10 a.m. Saturday.
Thunderstorms with abundant lightning are likely across the region the next few days, according to a press release.
A low pressure system offshore will bring several rounds of thunderstorms to the area. Scattered storms are likely Wednesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons and evenings. These storms are following an extended period of hot and dry weather.
More widespread showers and storms are expected Saturday, but this activity will be accompanied by abundant rainfall.
Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.