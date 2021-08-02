The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for abundant lightning, which is in effect from noon today to 11 p.m. this evening for the Southern Blue Mountains and Strawberry Mountains.
Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected with lightning activity level of 3.
Thunderstorms will have the potential to produce wind gusts in excess of 40 mph.
The potential for abundant lightning combined with very dry fuels may lead to increased fire starts. Breezy winds may lead to fire spread of any new or existing fires.
