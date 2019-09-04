The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for scattered thunderstorms from 11 a.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.
An upper-level disturbance will work onshore Thursday and will bring scattered thunderstorms to central Oregon that afternoon and will spread north and east across the region through the evening and overnight.
Some thunderstorms will produce abundant lightning, especially across central Oregon into the Ochoco-John Day Highlands, that could lead to fire starts.
Also, gusty downdraft and outflow winds could result in quick spreads of new and ongoing fires.
Thunderstorms should end across northeast Oregon and southeast Washington on Friday.
Most storms will bring up to two tenths of an inch of rain. Locally heavier amounts are possible.
Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
