The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag Warning for abundant lightning, which is in effect from 5 p.m. this afternoon to 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The warning covers the Southern Blue Mountains, Strawberry Mountains, Northern Blue Mountains, Central Blue Mountains, Wallowa District and Asotin County.
A lightning activity level of 2-3 is expected. Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms are expected to move in or develop over Central Oregon mountains into the Strawberry Mountains beginning late this afternoon. Threat for additional development is expected then across the remainder of the eastern mountains overnight and Wednesday morning.
High-based storms are anticipated with a low chance of wetting rain.
Winds are forecast from the west at 5-10 mph with occasional gusts as high as 15-20 mph tomorrow.
Relative humidity is expected to be 10-20% tomorrow afternoon.
Lightning caused fires may occur. Gusty and erratic winds are always possible with thunderstorms.
The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
