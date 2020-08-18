The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for parts of Grant County in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday.
A Red Flag Warning alerts people of the onset of critical weather and fuel conditions that could lead to a rapid or dramatic increase in wildfire activity from strong winds, dry lightning or other potentially severe wildfire conditions.
