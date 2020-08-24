The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for thunderstorms affecting the Blue Mountains and Strawberry Mountains in effect until 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Thunderstorms are expected to develop Monday afternoon over central and northeast Oregon and may continue through the evening. Additional storms are possible Tuesday.
Outflow winds in the vicinity of thunderstorms could reach 20-40 mph.
Locations under storm cores may receive one-tenth to one-quarter inch of rain, but most other locations will receive very light amounts.
Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
