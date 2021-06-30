The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for abundant lightning, which is in effect from 4 p.m. this afternoon to midnight tonight.
The area includes the Southern Blue Mountains and Strawberry Mountains, Central Blue Mountains and Wallowa District.
Storms will initially be dry with less than 0.10 inch of rain. A few storms tonight and Thursday could bring rainfall amounts 0.1 to 0.2 inches.
Relative humidity will be as low as 12%.
Lightning-caused fires may occur. Gusty and erratic winds are always possible with thunderstorms.
