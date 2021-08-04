The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for abundant lightning, which is in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday.
The potential for abundant lightning combined with very dry fuels may result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds may also promote increased fire spread potential.
Scattered thunderstorms are expected with lightning activity levels of 3 to 4.
Thunderstorms will have the potential to produce wind gusts around 40-50 mph. Any severe storms could produce even stronger winds.
The warning is for the Blue Mountains, Strawberry Mountains and Wallowa District.
