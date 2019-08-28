The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning in effect through Thursday evening.
An upper level disturbance traveling north into central Oregon will bring scattered thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening.
The thunderstorm threat will extend north and east tonight and Thursday.
Some thunderstorms will produce light rainfall amounts, increasing the potential for new fire starts due to lightning.
Gusty outflow winds are always possible with thunderstorms.
The lightning activity level is 3, meaning scattered thunderstorms producing light to moderate rain.
Most storms will bring up to one tenth of an inch of rain. Locally heavier amounts are possible.
Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
