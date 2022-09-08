CANYON CITY — A Redmond man accused of traveling to John Day to have sex with an underage girl has begun serving jail time after reaching a diversion agreement.

Sae Hoon Kang was charged with two counts of third-degree rape, four counts of third-degree sodomy and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

