CANYON CITY — A Redmond man accused of traveling to John Day to have sex with an underage girl has begun serving jail time after reaching a diversion agreement.
Sae Hoon Kang was charged with two counts of third-degree rape, four counts of third-degree sodomy and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse.
The charges, all felonies, were dismissed during a plea and sentencing hearing on Aug. 3 in Grant County Circuit Court. At the same hearing, Kang entered into a diversion agreement based on a new grand jury indictment for harassment, a misdemeanor.
Kang was arrested at a John Day motel on Oct. 6. He was 27 at the time. The alleged victim in the case was a 15-year-old girl who Kang reportedly knew through social media.
The diversion agreement does not constitute a guilty plea to the charge. Instead, it represents an acknowledgment that the state could present evidence in court that Kang subjected the victim to offensive physical contact.
Under terms of the diversion agreement, Kang must serve 50 days in jail (with credit for 10 days already served) in two 20-day blocks, one starting Sept. 4 and one starting Dec. 18, and must wear an ankle monitor during his release period.
In addition, he must perform 100 hours of community service, pay a $100 diversion fee and pay a $10,000 compensatory fine to the victim. He was also required to make a spoken apology in court and was ordered to have no contact with the victim or her family.
If Kang completes all the requirements of the diversion agreement, the harassment charge will be dismissed.
Judge Rob Raschio presided over the case. Grant County District Attorney Jim Carpenter was the prosecutor. Defense attorney Graham C. Fisher of Portland represented the defendant.
