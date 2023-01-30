MADRAS — A Jefferson County jury unanimously found a Redmond man guilty of manslaughter and other charges after deliberating for approximately 90 minutes Monday, Jan. 30.

Following a five-day trial that wrapped up Friday night, Jan. 27, Brandon Kern, 31, was found guilty of all charges — first-degree manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter, two counts of second-degree assault and driving under the influence of intoxicants. The case involved fault for a fatal 2020 crash on U.S. Highway 97 in southern Jefferson County.

