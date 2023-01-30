MADRAS — A Jefferson County jury unanimously found a Redmond man guilty of manslaughter and other charges after deliberating for approximately 90 minutes Monday, Jan. 30.
Following a five-day trial that wrapped up Friday night, Jan. 27, Brandon Kern, 31, was found guilty of all charges — first-degree manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter, two counts of second-degree assault and driving under the influence of intoxicants. The case involved fault for a fatal 2020 crash on U.S. Highway 97 in southern Jefferson County.
“It feels like an enormous weight has been lifted off my shoulders,” said Noelle Saunders, the other driver in the collision and one of the victims in the case. “It feels like there is finally some justice, and I finally have permission to move on with my life.”
On the night of Nov. 6, 2020, after drinking heavily, Kern was driving northbound on Highway 97. At the same time, Saunders, then 17, was driving southbound with her friend Alisa Miller, 19, as a passenger.
Saunders testified she saw a large vehicle she thought was a semi coming towards her in her southbound lane. She testified that she slowed, honked and flashed her lights, then swerved to miss the oncoming vehicle. She went on to testify the other vehicle, driven by Kern, then corrected back into the northbound lane, causing the two vehicles to collide in that lane. The accident occurred near Park Lane, north of the High Bridge.
In his defense, Kern admitted to having been drinking — he recorded a blood-alcohol content of 0.245% at a hospital following the accident — but contended the accident was not his fault. The defense put forth that Saunders had swerved into the northbound lane and that she was at fault.
The six-man, six-woman jury believed Saunders’ version of the accident. Jefferson County Assistant District Attorney Brently Foster said Saunders was the “only sober eyewitness” to the wreck.
Miller died at the scene of the crash. Kern’s passenger, Shawna Henkemeyer, suffered a serious laceration to her head, and Noelle Saunders was permanently disabled. Saunders would spend 67 days in the hospital following the accident, eventually receiving 21 surgeries (with more to come) and spending a total of 120 hours on the operating table, where she received five plates, two rods, 67 screws and three skin grafts. She has permanently lost the use of her once-dominant right hand.
Miller left a daughter, Piper, who was 1 at the time of the accident. Miller was well known in Culver as an employee of Beetle Bailey’s restaurant.
“This is finally Alisa getting the justice she deserves,” said Saunders. “Her daughter will have to grow up not knowing firsthand how amazing her mom was. At least now there’s some justice.”
Many members of local law enforcement gathered for the verdict, including Oregon State Police officers, Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies and Madras Police Department officers.
Saunders, along with some of her friends and family, were glad for the verdict and glad the trial was over. After the verdict was read, they stood outside on the courthouse steps with sunflowers, Miller’s favorite.
Kern’s family left the courthouse in tears after the verdict was read. His sentencing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.