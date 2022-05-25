JOHN DAY — A potential partnership between the cities of John Day, Burns and Lakeview is taking shape — slowly, but it is taking shape.
Known as Regional Rural Revitalization Strategies (or R3 for short), the partnership is centered on combining and sharing resources that would allow the communities to better cover costs related to filling housing needs and other public improvement projects.
R3 looks to pool staff across its member cities through virtual teaming arrangements, according to a white paper on the proposal released in February. These virtual teams would work together on projects for a limited duration, which would allow the member communities to take on larger projects than they normally would without giving up their independence.
Pooling capital assets such as equipment is also a part of the plans for R3. These assets often sit unused in one jurisdiction when they could be put to use in another. Small cities may lack the purchasing power to acquire expensive equipment for utility line and street maintenance, among other basic needs, the white paper noted. This lack of purchasing power means rural communities often have to contract for these types of services and may have to pay extra due to the cost of bringing assets to remote rural areas.
R3 Strategies looks to break this model by assembling virtual motor pools comprised of all the available equipment of its member cities. These virtual motor pools would allow resources to become available for the entire partnership to use as the need comes up. R3 could also acquire assets on behalf of its members which they would not have been able to afford independently.
These strategies will allow the small cities that make up the partnership to “hunt as a pack” by providing asset management services that pool staff, capital equipment and financing across multiple jurisdictions, according to the white paper.
In Burns, City Manager Nick Brown says the City Council has had discussions pertaining to R3 but hasn’t gotten to a vote on the partnership yet. He adds that the scope of the partnership has been narrowed by the council.
“Burns City Council thinks R3 has a lot of positive attributes, especially shared resources to get projects done that would have been difficult to do alone,” Brown said.
Talks about forming a partnership came about during discussions Brown had with John Day City Manger Nick Green about similar goals the two cites have. Those discussions evolved into ideas about sharing a city planner and sharing costs, which led to the idea of the R3 partnership. Both Burns and John Day then reached out to Lakeview to gauge its interest in joining the partnership.
Brown says the agreement “started as an idea about the efficiency of local government.” The downside, according to Brown, is that the communities in the partnership are so far apart.
Lakeview has put R3 on its list of priorities, according to Town Manager Michelle Perry. The town has been awarded a series of grants to build a water treatment plant and renovate McDonald Park. Because of supply chain issues and rising costs, those projects have taken precedence over the R3 partnership in the town.
“We’re starting to clear some of those things off out table, so we’ll probably pick up R3 again and do some revisions on that,” Perry said.
At this time, she added, Lakeview hasn’t had detailed discussions about R3. “We’re still in the conceptual part of development for R3 and what that’s going to look like.”
John Day is little further along in adopting the R3 partnership than Lakeview and Burns. The City Council has reviewed the adopting resolution and has agreed to proceed with the partnership after finalizing the scope with the other two communities.
The timeline for finalizing the partnership is up in the air at this point, however, because John Day City Manager Nick Green is leaving that post in June.
“Depending on what the council decides to do with the replacement city manager, that will determine our ability to participate in R3 because there has to be a city manager to direct the activities of the agency from each of the three communities,” Green said.
A its may 10 meeting, the council appointed Community Development Director Corum Ketchum to the position of interim city manager for a six-month trial period.
Green says there are no known partnerships of this type in the state. R3 would be a precedent-setting agreement between the three communities and an experiment other cities would be closely monitoring to see if it can work.
Brown said the community of Hines has expressed interest in joining the R3 partnership, and the communities of Ontario, Nyssa and Vale have discussed forming a similar partnership sometime in the future.
