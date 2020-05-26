Community Connection of Northeast Oregon, Inc. announces the release of $162,250 in rental assistance funds for the counties of Baker, Grant, Union and Wallowa to assist households who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Households qualify if they have lost income or employment due to COVID-19, if they are self-quarantining due to COVID symptoms or if they are unable to find work due to COVID-19. Households must also be under the income limit for their county, which for Grant County is $21.500 for one-person households, $24,600 for two people, $27,650 for three people, $30,700 for four people and $33,200 for five people.
Community Connection also has energy assistance funds available to help with home heating and electricity costs.
Contact the local Community Connection office at 541-575-2949 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.