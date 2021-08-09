U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario, will update Grant County residents of the work he has been doing since voters sent him to Washington, D.C., in November.
Bentz will hold a town hall from 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the Mount Vernon Community Hall, at 640 Ingle St.
The in-person, indoor event format will kick off with brief remarks, and a constituent question and answer session.
The press release notes that Oregon recommends wearing masks in public and indoor settings regardless of vaccination status.
