Rep. Lynn Findley will be moving to the Oregon Senate.
The Republican from Vale was selected by the county commissioners of Senate District 30 Monday afternoon to replace former Sen. Cliff Bentz, who resigned to run for U.S. Congress.
“I am looking forward to the opportunity to serve the people of Senate District 30,” Findley said in a statement. “I have worked hard to represent the voices of Eastern Oregonians since I have been in the House of Representatives and there is much more work to be done. It has been an honor to serve the people of House District 50 and I am looking forward to this new challenge.”
Findley was appointed to fill the vacancy in the Oregon House when Bentz was appointed to the Oregon Senate in January 2018. Findley then ran unopposed and was elected to the House in November 2018.
“Representative Findley has been a strong advocate for rural Oregon in the House. His command of the unique issues facing border communities, increasing quality of life and advocating for good family wage jobs has been an invaluable resource,” said House Republican Leader Chirstine Drazan in a statement. “We know he will continue to serve his constituents and the state well in the Senate, and we wish him success in his new role.”
Findley will resign from his seat in the House Jan. 9 to take the oath for the Senate.
The process to appoint a new representative involves two steps. First, Republican precinct committee people from House District 60 will meet to nominate three to five candidates to replace Findley. County commissioners from Grant, Baker, Malheur, Harney and Lake counties will then select their appointee from the pool of nominees.
The appointee must live in the district and have been a member of the Republican Party for at least 180 days. A date has not yet been set for those meetings.
