State Rep. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, will host coffee hours in September to recap the legislative session and speak with constituents.
Findley will be at Bella Java, 314 N. Broadway Ave., Burns, at 8 a.m. Sept. 9.
Three coffee hours are scheduled for Sept. 25 in Grant County. Findley will be at the Dayville Café at 9 a.m., The Corner Cup in John Day at 1:30 p.m. and Roan Coffee Company in Prairie City at 3:30 p.m.
