Oregon Rep. Lynn Findley announced that his district office in Vale has been reopened.
The office will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. His new employee, Siera Watson, will be managing the office in Vale.
“I am excited to have our district office open and running again,” Findley said. “It is important that my constituents are able to come in and address their comments and concerns and that we are able to have a strong presence in House District 60.”
The address for the district office is 252 B St. W, Vale, OR 97918, and the district office phone number is 541-473-4029.
