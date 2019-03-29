U.S. Rep. Greg Walden, R-Oregon, will host a town hall meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at the Mt. Vernon Community Center, 640 Ingle St.
“I’m looking forward to hearing from people across eastern Oregon at these town halls and providing them with an update on the issues I’m working on back in Congress," Walden said in a statement. "These forums are another important way for me to listen and answer questions ... It’s good to have people engaged in the process and willing to share their views.”
