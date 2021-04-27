The Grant County Republican Central Committee will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 29, at the home of Frances Preston, 121 S. Washington St., Prairie City. The public is welcome.
Republican Central Committee meets April 29
- Blue Mountain Eagle
