The Grant County Republican Central Committee will conduct a quarterly meeting on Thursday, Jan. 28, from 3-5 p.m. at the Grant County Regional Airport, 720 Airport Road, John Day. The public is welcome.
Republican Central Committee to meet Jan. 28
- Blue Mountain Eagle
- Updated
